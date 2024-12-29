56°
Deputies locate missing 57-year-old Baton Rouge woman

Sunday, December 29 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said they located a missing 57-year-old woman last seen on Sherwood Forest Boulevard Sunday morning.

She is okay, deputies say.

