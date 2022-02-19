Deputies locate missing 16-year-old girl in Lafourche Parish

Madison Salvadore

UPDATE: The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has reported that Madison Salvadore was found and is safe.

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Authorities are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen around Houma.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in locating "runaway teen" Madison Salvadore, 16, of Crescent Avenue in Lockport.

Salvadore was last seen leaving Central Lafourche High School in Raceland on Friday, according to deputies. She was then reportedly dropped off at a Burger King in Houma near the parade route around 5:30 p.m.

Salvadore is 5'6" tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds, deputies say. She has brown hair and was last seen wearing khaki pants, a white shirt, and a gray pullover sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-532-2808 or 911.