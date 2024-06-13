89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Verdunville early Thursday morning

3 hours 20 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, June 13 2024 Jun 13, 2024 June 13, 2024 8:54 AM June 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

CENTERVILLE - A man was left dead following a fatal shooting in the Verdunville area early Thursday. 

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to a home in Verdunville in Centerville just east of Franklin. Upon their arrival, deputies found a man shot inside the residence. 

He died from his injuries on the scene. 

Trending News

The SMPSO said officials do not believe there is a public threat. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The man's identity was not immediately released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days