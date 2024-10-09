Deputies investigating fatal overnight crash on Highland Road that left 24-year-old mother dead

BATON ROUGE - An overnight crash on Highland Road left a 24-year-old mother dead early Wednesday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said a truck was driving on Highland Road near the Pecue Lane intersection when a car pulled out in front of it. Deputies said a crash was unavoidable.

The driver of the car, 24-year-old Valencia Jones, died on scene from her injuries. Her small child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The truck driver was not suspected of impairment.

Pictures from the scene show both the truck and the car flipped over in the pond at the Highland/Pecue intersection. The roadway was expected to be closed for several hours while the scene was cleared.