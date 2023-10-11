61°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies in Lafayette searching for escaped inmate
LAFAYETTE - Deputies in Lafayette Parish are searching for an inmate that escaped before the weekend.
Ronrika Ben, 33, escaped from custody while returning from a nearby medical facility, according to authorities. Ben escaped at approximately 11:45 p.m. Friday.
Records show, that Ben is 5'8" and 155 pounds. He was initially booked on June 20 on several charges including domestic abuse battery, violation of protection orders, theft, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Trending News
Anyone with information on Ben is asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232 9211.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspected drug dealer arrested, found with heroin mixed with fentanyl
-
Metro Council to decide if taxpayer dollars will fund controversial Aztek Cove...
-
Baton Rouge families with ties to Israel and Palestine shaken by ongoing...
-
Early poll numbers indicate lower voter turnout than previous gubernatorial elections
-
Several people shot, one dead after gunfire prompted chaos at Gonzales park...