Deputies: Father, son, convicted felon arrested in Roseland drug bust

ROSELAND — Three men, two of them father and son, were arrested in a Roseland drug bust, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, 48-year-old Travis Allen Gunter, his 26-year-old son Travis Michael Gunter and 32-year-old Jervenski "Duck" Johnson were selling drugs out of a home along Bennett Road.

Deputies said the three sold heroin, meth, fentanyl and marijuana. They found the drugs in a search of the home, along with a loaded rifle and "evidence of drug distribution."

The elder Gunter was booked on a multitude of drug-related charges, including possession with intent to distribute Schedule I and II narcotics and illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance. TPSO said he also had two outstanding warrants.

His son was only booked for possession with intent to distribute schedule II narcotics and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Johnson was booked on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, as well as several other drug-related charges.