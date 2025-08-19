93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies ask for public's help finding man accused of felony burglary

2 hours 45 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, August 19 2025 Aug 19, 2025 August 19, 2025 1:44 PM August 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department deputies are asking the public's help in finding a man accused of breaking into someone's home.

Barnell Vanshun Doughty Jr., 18, allegedly broke into a residence in St. Helena Parish and burglarized it on June 27. 

According to SHPSD, Doughty is 6-feet-1-inch tall with black hair and brown eyes. 

He is wanted for felony simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. 

Trending News

SHPSD asks anyone with information about Doughty's whereabouts to call them at 225-222-4413 or to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days