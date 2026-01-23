65°
Deputies ask for help identifying alleged Dollar General thieves in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN — Deputies have asked for the public's help in identifying several people accused of stealing from a Dollar General in Port Allen.
According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the alleged thieves stole multiple items from the store on Jan. 11 before leaving in a four-door Nissan sedan.
Anyone with information about the suspects' identities can call WBRSO at 225-382-5200 or 225-343-9234.
