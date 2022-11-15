47°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies arrest two tied to perfume thefts in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were arrested Tuesday when a deputy spoiled their plan to rob a store of more than $2,000 worth of perfume.
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said a deputy was patrolling the Juban Crossing shopping area when they recognized a vehicle tied to a crime in October.
The deputy said they saw the driver drop a passenger at Ulta Beauty and they quickly ran out of the store and jumped back in the car.
Trending News
Chaquita Spikes, 45, and Marvielle Smith, 26, were arrested for stealing more than $2,000 in fragrances Tuesday and were both tied to stealing $500 worth of perfumes from the same store in October.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tigerland apartment complex plagued by crime has DA's attention; owner promises fixes
-
Ten students may soon face criminal charges following a Friday night fight
-
Former U High football star has successful surgery after Virginia shooting
-
High schooler killed in Gonzales after 'social media feud' leads to deadly...
-
House sale falls through, neighbor blames councilman for repeat problems