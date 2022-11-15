47°
Deputies arrest two tied to perfume thefts in Livingston Parish

Tuesday, November 15 2022
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were arrested Tuesday when a deputy spoiled their plan to rob a store of more than $2,000 worth of perfume. 

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said a deputy was patrolling the Juban Crossing shopping area when they recognized a vehicle tied to a crime in October. 

The deputy said they saw the driver drop a passenger at Ulta Beauty and they quickly ran out of the store and jumped back in the car. 

Chaquita Spikes, 45, and Marvielle Smith, 26, were arrested for stealing more than $2,000 in fragrances Tuesday and were both tied to stealing $500 worth of perfumes from the same store in October. 

