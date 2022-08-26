80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies arrest two men Friday for production, possession of child porn in Baton Rouge

1 hour 53 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, August 26 2022 Aug 26, 2022 August 26, 2022 5:16 PM August 26, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison
Emanuel "Trevon" Johnson III (left) and Kameron Bilbrew

BATON ROUGE - Two men were booked for the production and possession of child porn Friday.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Emanuel "Trevon" Johnson III, 23, and Kameron Bilbrew, 22, were taken into custody Friday.

Johnson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 100 counts of producing child pornography and 10 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Trending News

Bilbrew was booked into the parish prison for 30 counts of possessing child pornography.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days