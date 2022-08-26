80°
Deputies arrest two men Friday for production, possession of child porn in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Two men were booked for the production and possession of child porn Friday.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Emanuel "Trevon" Johnson III, 23, and Kameron Bilbrew, 22, were taken into custody Friday.
Johnson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 100 counts of producing child pornography and 10 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
Bilbrew was booked into the parish prison for 30 counts of possessing child pornography.
