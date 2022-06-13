Deputies arrest naked man after he allegedly threatened bystanders, defecated in gas station

PORT ALLEN - Deputies arrested a man outside a gas station after he reportedly defecated throughout the store and threatened customers and an employee.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Joel Pennington, 51, late Sunday night after Pennington reportedly tried to assault people in the area. When deputies arrived, they asked Pennington's mother—who was also there — where he was. She replied he was in her van.

Pennington began screaming at deputies after they opened the van doors, and after verbal warnings, deputies used a taser on him twice. Pennington slid out of the vehicle and was handcuffed. While he was being escorted to the a deputy's vehicle, Pennington jumped up and landed fully on his tailbone.

The cashier and the customers inside the store at the time later reported they had to force Pennington outside after he allegedly defecated throughout the entire store. Witnesses also reported Pennington tried to assault the cashier.

It is unclear whether Pennington was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time.

Pennington was charged with three counts of resisting an officer, one count of obscenity, and three counts of disturbing the peace in various manners, among other charges.