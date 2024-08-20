94°
Deputies arrest man who allegedly stole hundreds in merchandise from Burbank Drive Walmart
BATON ROUGE — A man is in custody after being pulled from a pond after stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Walmart on Burbank Drive on Tuesday, East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said.
Deputies arrested the man after he ran into a field between the store and the nearby BREC soccer fields. The man is expected to be charged with theft, deputies said
A helicopter engaged in the search for the thief, already in the area on patrol.
