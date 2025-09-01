Deputies arrest man for alleged profane vandalism of three Baptist churches

GREENWELL SPRINGS — Deputies arrested a man for allegedly vandalizing three Baptist churches by spray-painting profane messages on the buildings late Sunday night and early Monday morning, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Jimmie J Mouton Jr., 24, was arrested for institutional vandalism in connection to three churches that were vandalized overnight.

Mouton allegedly spray-painted the words, "THE SON OF GOD B****," and, "Greedy Lying PEDOPHILES," on the side of Indian Mound Baptist Church around 12:45 a.m. Monday.

Earlier in the night, around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Mouton also allegedly spray-painted a similar message on the doors of Greenwell Springs Baptist Church, Pastor Oren Conner told WBRZ.

Mouton also allegedly vandalized Lockhart Road Baptist Church in the same night, according to LPSO. Sheriff Jason Ard said Mouton allegedly spray-painted the message, "THE SON OF GOD IS BACK LOSERS," on the front of the building.

Ard said Mouton confessed to all three incidents. According to arrest documents, he told deputies that he did so because he "knew several individuals who had been robbed of their money by these churches and even sexually assaulted by their members."

Investigators used surveillance footage to identify Mouton's Toyota Camry and arrested him at an address connected to the car's license plate. According to EBRSO, deputies found the can of spray paint in Mouton's car after he told them where it was.

Both churches have since cleaned and removed the spray-painted words.

WBRZ has reached out to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office for more information.