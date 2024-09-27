Deputies arrest man accused of July battery of pregnant woman following pursuit

BAYOU L’OURSE – A man accused of the battery of a pregnant woman and leading deputies on a pursuit was arrested.

Kelton Javon Smith, 27, was arrested Thursday after leading deputies on a pursuit when they attempted to apprehend him.

When he was caught, Smith was arrested and booked on aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery upon a pregnant victim, battery upon a peace officer and aggravated flight from an officer. Smith was also booked with four counts of resisting an officer.

Smith's arrest comes two months after deputies responded to a July 17 Murial Street disturbance call where a pregnant victim said Smith assaulted her after an argument between the two turned physical. Smith stabbed the victim with a knife, deputies said.

Smith remained at large after deputies filed domestic violence charges.

On Thursday, deputies attempted to stop Smith in the Aristle Road area. It was at this point that Smith led deputies on a pursuit. Smith was seen tossing unknown items from the vehicle, deputies said. He eventually crashed the vehicle and fled

into the swampy area nearby. Deputies said they pursued Smith on foot and transported him to a local hospital after he indicated that he had ingested drugs.

Upon release, Smith was transported and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on aforementioned charges. He remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing.