Deputies arrest Baton Rouge teen accused of shooting his father in the head

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a 17-year-old accused of shooting his father.

According to the initial report, dispatch received a call around 4 a.m. Monday that a man shot and killed his father at a location on Gray Moss Avenue. The shooter was identified as Anthony Templet.

At the scene, authorities found the 53-year-old victim "mortally wounded" after being shot in the head and torso. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities say he isn't expected to survive.

While searching the home, deputies found two guns. Blood stains at the scene suggested that the victim was shot near a bathroom inside the home. Detectives say there was "no obvious signs that a physical altercation had occurred inside the residence."

According to the arrest report, Templet described his relationship with his father as "dysfunctional." The report says the teen admitted to shooting his father several times.

Templet said that around 3 a.m. his father, who appeared intoxicated, woke him up and the two began to argue. The teen accused his father as being the aggressor.

At some point during the argument, Templet said he locked himself in his father's room where the guns were kept. Templet said he unlocked the door and immediately shot his father once with a revolver.

As Templet's father begged him to stop, the teen fired two additional shots. After the incident, Templet called 911.

While barricaded in the bedroom, Templet said he didn't call law enforcement because he felt they would take too long to respond. He told detectives he was "ready to end it." Templet also said his father didn't threaten him and he was unarmed.

Templet was arrested and charged with attempted manslaughter.