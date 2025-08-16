Deputies arrest 73-year-old Ponchatoula man for alleged child pornography

PONCHATOULA — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Ponchatoula man for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Arthur Palmisano, 73, was booked on 60 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Palmisano is accused of uploading a child pornography image to a search engine in an effort to find more, according to TPSO. Deputies allegedly found "dozens" more child pornography files on Palmisano's devices.