Deputies arrest 73-year-old Ponchatoula man for alleged child pornography
PONCHATOULA — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Ponchatoula man for allegedly possessing child pornography.
Arthur Palmisano, 73, was booked on 60 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
Palmisano is accused of uploading a child pornography image to a search engine in an effort to find more, according to TPSO. Deputies allegedly found "dozens" more child pornography files on Palmisano's devices.
