Deputies: 78-year-old woman killed in weekend crash likely caused by medical episode

January 06, 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A 78-year-old woman was killed in a what was likely a medical episode-induced crash over the weekend on Pride-Baywood Road, East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said. 

Alice Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene at 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Deputies said Hamilton's vehicle was travelling west on Pride-Baywood Road. The car then drove off the road near Hall Road and into a ditch. The car then struck a culvert and came to an abrupt stop.

Deputies said the woman likely suffered a medical episode and she was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened.

