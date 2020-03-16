Dept. of Health and Human Services withstands cyberattack, Sunday

Department of Health and Human Services Photo: ABC News

The Department of Health and Human Services was the target of a cyberattack, Sunday night.

According to ABC News, the attempt was meant to slow the U.S. government's response to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Few details regarding the attack have been shared, as the nature and origin of the crime are still under investigation.

John Cohen, a former acting Undersecretary of the Department of Homeland Security said, "As federal state and local governments focus on handling the current public health crisis, national security officials are also tracking other threats -- in particular those posed by terrorist or extremist groups and foreign adversaries who may seek to take advantage of all of the attention being focused on the coronavirus and conduct an attack."

More information on the cyber disturbance will be provided as officials continue to respond to the attack.