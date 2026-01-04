Depleted Saints finish season with loss to Falcons

ATLANTA - The New Orleans Saints will go into the offseason with a lot of momentum, but the Falcons did just enough to stop the Saints' four-game win streak Sunday.

New Orleans had another opportunity for a fourth-quarter comeback down 16-10, but a Tyler Shough interception deep in Falcons territory sealed an Atlanta win. The Falcons took a 19-10 lead shortly after. The Saints scored a touchdown with 1:11 left in the game, but were unable to recover the onside kick.

New Orleans, missing most of their starting offensive skill players, understandably struggled on offense, but the Saints were still able to move the ball on Atlanta, outgaining the Falcons. The difference in the game was two Saints turnovers and a Falcons blocked punt, which led to 10 Atlanta points.

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough finished the day 23-of-35 for 259 yards with two touchdowns (one rushing) and an interception.

New Orleans finishes the season 6-11.