Dense fog advisory for West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Iberville parishes

A dense fog advisory has been put into effect for Pointe Coupee, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Saint James, Lafourche, and Terrebonne parishes.

The advisory said that there will be low visibility from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday. The dense fog could make driving conditions hazardous.

While driving through fog, slow down, use headlights and leave plenty of distance between cars.