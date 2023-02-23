81°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs woman killed in crash on LA 16 early Thursday morning
PINE GROVE - A driver was killed Thursday morning after she seemingly lost control of her car and was stuck by another vehicle.
Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. on LA 16, near LA 63 in St. Helena Parish.
Police said 35-year-old Natalie Thompson of Denham Springs was driving eastbound on the highway in a Ford Mustang when her car swerved onto the shoulder and then back onto the highway. The car was then struck by another vehicle traveling behind her.
Thompson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was killed in the wreck. The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.
Trending News
The crash remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Body found outside residential area off Burbank Drive Thursday
-
At least one dead after crash on Florida Boulevard early Thursday morning
-
17-year-old arrested in Madison Brooks rape investigation indicted, will be tried as...
-
Zachary basketball fans seeking appeal after LHSAA bans them from the playoffs
-
Metro Council deletes item that would distance phsychiatric hospitals from schools and...
Sports Video
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...