Denham Springs voters consider renewing PARDS property tax

DENHAM SPRINGS — Voters in Denham Springs are once again being asked to decide on a property tax that funds the city’s Parks and Recreation District, known as PARDS. The measure failed last year, but officials say it is necessary to continue maintaining and improving local parks.

PARDS is asking residents to renew its 15-mill property tax for another 10 years. If approved at the full rate, the tax would generate about $4.5 million annually.

Homeowners would see increases based on their property value. For example, a $400,000 home would pay roughly $600 per year, an increase of just over $100 if the renewal passes.

Not all residents support the measure. Anthony Garrett, a local homeowner, said he voted against the tax when it first appeared on the ballot.

"So when it was first on the ballot, I voted no. I felt like that. You know, they've had increases in property values. So I feel like they've had more money throughout the last couple years," Garrett said.

Garrett says the timing of the renewal isn’t right, pointing to rising costs of living and the fact that PARDS is already collecting millions at a reduced rate.

"It just adds the burden to the family. You know, I mean, grocers are going up, vehicle insurance are going up, house insurance are going up, it just adds another thing that I feel like is unnecessary right now. I said we should see how they handle the money, and maybe put it on the ballot in a couple years," he added.

He also expressed concern over the way the measure is presented to voters, including signage around the parks.

"I think it's extremely deceptive, because people are thinking that, you know, they're going to lose their parks, or they're not going to have access to it. And in reality, even the tax assessor has come out and stated that they're fully funded until 2027," Garrett said.

Garrett urges voters to carefully examine the details before making a decision.

"Take a nonpartisan look at it and see what's actually being said," he said.

The Livingston Parish Assessor’s Office confirmed that PARDS will remain funded through the end of 2026, even if the renewal fails. However, state law requires recreation districts to revert to their maximum millage rate at least once every four years, or risk losing that rate permanently.

Election Day is scheduled for October 11.