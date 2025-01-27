Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs senator urges NFL to promote 'family-friendly' halftime show for Super Bowl
DENHAM SPRINGS— State Senator Valarie Hodges has joined other lawmakers in a letter urging the NFL to ensure that the Super Bowl halftime show reflects "family-friendly values" just two weeks before Kendrick Lamar is set to take to the field during the matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles.
Hodges, R-Denham Springs, and others signed a letter to the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and the Louisiana Stadium Expo District asking that the events of this year's Super Bowl "reflect wholesome values."
Two weeks from today… @kendricklamar @sza #AppleMusicHalftime #SBLIX— NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2025
pic.twitter.com/97EeiP1Pix
"While certainly a large amount of support exists among many Louisianians who are excited about the Super Bowl coming back to New Orleans, many are also hardworking taxpayers with children who have serious concerns about the fact that past Super Bowl halftime performances have been less than family-friendly," the letter stated.
Recent Super Bowl halftime show performers include Usher, Rihanna, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Lamar is returning this year as the headliner. He is set to take the stage with special guest SZA, Lamar's former labelmate and co-headliner for the 2025 Grand National Tour.
The Super Bowl will take place on Feb 9th.
