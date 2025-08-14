80°
Denham Springs reflects on ninth anniversary of devastating 2016 flooding
DENHAM SPRINGS - August marks the ninth anniversary of the devastating 2016 floods.
Livingston Parish was one of the areas that was hit the hardest. Businesses and homes were destroyed, filled with feet of water.
2une In's Aigail Whitam was live from Denham Springs Thursday morning, speaking with the owners of Carol Theater, an antique store that flooded in 2016, about how they and the business has come back better than ever.
