Denham Springs quarterback Reese Mooney finding new peace with commitment to Liberty
It was just this past November that Reese Mooney found himself pledging his football career to Vanderbilt. But shortly after, he felt as though his commitment wasn't genuine and that playing in Nashville wasn't the right fit. In a recruitment with tons of peaks and valleys, Mooney found himself in love with the mountains of Virginia, ultimately committing to Hugh Freeze and the Liberty Flames.
