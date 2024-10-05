73°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs moves to 4-1 with win over Southern Lab
DENHAM SPRINGS - In a matchup between 1A and 5A schools, the 5A school won Friday night.
Denham Springs moved to 4-1 with a 38-12 win over Southern Lab. The Yellowjackets host Live Oak next Thursday, October 10.
The loss snaps the Kittens 14-game win streak.
Southern Lab is now 3-1 this season. They host Madison Prep next week, October 11.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dockworkers' union to suspend strike until Jan. 15 to allow time to...
-
Amazon hiring 250,000 seasonal workers
-
Four inducted into Manship Hall of Fame during Thursday ceremony
-
Pink pumpkin patch kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Baton Rouge...
-
Deputy accused of passing inmate boyfriend information about gang member