Denham Springs moves to 4-1 with win over Southern Lab

Friday, October 04 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

DENHAM SPRINGS - In a matchup between 1A and 5A schools, the 5A school won Friday night.

Denham Springs moved to 4-1 with a 38-12 win over Southern Lab. The Yellowjackets host Live Oak next Thursday, October 10.

The loss snaps the Kittens 14-game win streak.

Southern Lab is now 3-1 this season. They host Madison Prep next week, October 11.

