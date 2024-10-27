Denham Springs man killed in Tickfaw motorcycle crash

TICKFAW - A man from Denham Springs was killed Sunday morning in a crash along a Tangipahoa Parish highway.

State Police said 31-year-old Brandon Scott McAlister was driving a motorcycle in the wrong lane along La. 1064 near Addison Road around 11 a.m. when an oncoming car slowed down and turned left in front of him.

Troopers said McAlister hit the back end of the car and flew off his motorcycle, which hit another motorcyclist following him. McAlister died at the scene. The other motorcyclist was hurt and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car was uninjured. Troopers said they were breathalyzed and blew a 0.00. Toxicology results for both motorcyclists are pending.