Denham Springs man killed in St. Helena Parish crash

July 06, 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PINE GROVE - A two-vehicle crash left one dead and one injured Thursday morning on LA Hwy 16.

State Police investigated the crash around 4:15 a.m. and declared Justin Ruiz, 28, of Denham Springs dead at the scene. Troopers believe Ruiz's 2007 Honda Civic struck a semi truck after his car traveled from the shoulder into the path of the oncoming truck.

Ruiz was not wearing a seat belt and was killed in the crash.

Police investigated around 4:15 a.m. and declared Ruiz dead on the scene, while the Peterbilt driver only sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

