Denham Springs man arrested on 18 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles
DENHAM SPRINGS — A Denham Springs man was arrested for 18 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles Wednesday evening.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said they began investigating a cyber tip, leading them to arrest Hayden Landry, 23, of Denham Springs.
Landry was initially booked on one count of indecent behavior with juveniles and one count misdemeanor sexual battery. He received 17 additional counts after being booked due to more evidence emerging.
Landry was released on a bond of $75,000 from the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
