Denham Springs man arrested for possession of child porn

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs man was arrested for fifty counts of possession of child pornography Wednesday, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to LPSO, Louisiana Probation and Parole officers were conducting a routine residential check on Corey Thames, 34, as Thames was on probation for an unrelated charge. Parole officers contacted the LPSO Internet Crimes against Children task force, who located digital devices with large amounts of child sexual abuse material. All the material was associated with different social media accounts belonging to Thames.

Thames was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.