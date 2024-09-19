94°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs man arrested for possession of child porn
DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs man was arrested for fifty counts of possession of child pornography Wednesday, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
According to LPSO, Louisiana Probation and Parole officers were conducting a routine residential check on Corey Thames, 34, as Thames was on probation for an unrelated charge. Parole officers contacted the LPSO Internet Crimes against Children task force, who located digital devices with large amounts of child sexual abuse material. All the material was associated with different social media accounts belonging to Thames.
Trending News
Thames was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested on murder charges related to fatal shooting outside of Uncle...
-
House rejects temporary funding bill to avoid government shutdown
-
Fire fighters save dog from Quebec Drive house fire
-
Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame announces 2025 class; LSU tackle Andrew Whitworth...
-
One person in critical condition after shooting on Coursey Boulevard