94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Denham Springs man arrested for possession of child porn

39 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, September 19 2024 Sep 19, 2024 September 19, 2024 2:32 PM September 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs man was arrested for fifty counts of possession of child pornography Wednesday, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to LPSO, Louisiana Probation and Parole officers were conducting a routine residential check on Corey Thames, 34, as Thames was on probation for an unrelated charge. Parole officers contacted the LPSO Internet Crimes against Children task force, who located digital devices with large amounts of child sexual abuse material. All the material was associated with different social media accounts belonging to Thames.

Trending News

Thames was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days