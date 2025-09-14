Denham Springs ice cream shop, other businesses targeted with vandalism

DENHAM SPRINGS — A local ice cream shop says it’s been targeted again, this time with vulgar messages spray-painted on its walls.

Faith the size of a mustard seed is all it takes, but for one family business in Denham Springs, that’s about all they have left.

On Sunday morning, when Mustard Seed Creamery opened its doors, owners Timothy and Tasha Levert found vulgar messages on the back of their building. The Leverts say they’re one of five local businesses that have been vandalized recently, including Fab Four Barbershop, which has been hit twice.

“We’ve gotten pretty good at cleaning things up,” Tasha Levert said. “The things on the wall are pretty vulgar, and we have kids who come here because we’re an ice cream shop. We try to get it cleaned up as quickly as we can before we open.”

The creamery has been open just over a year, and the Leverts say this isn’t the first time they’ve faced vandalism.

“Ever since things with the city have escalated, this has happened. The first time it happened was the night of a city council meeting,” Levert said.

The meeting on Aug. 12 saw council members vote against allowing the restaurant to sell alcohol, as it also hosted church services in the same building. The Leverts say the decision heightened tensions in the community.

Since then, they’ve had to paint over the walls three times. Timothy Levert says the first offender was caught, but the emotional toll remains.

“It just hurts. We’re just trying to do a good thing in our town. Yeah, it’s pretty painful,” Levert said.

On Sunday, the couple used their standby paint to cover the latest vandalism and installed new security cameras. But the Leverts say it’s becoming increasingly difficult to manage.

“It’s hard to be a small business, and, you know, the supplies, repainting, whatever, we’re really busy inside. Tim and I should be working. Thankfully, we’re slammed, but we’re understaffed because of this, and then have to spend money on cameras. And, you know, it’s just hard not to feel targeted,” Levert said.

Despite the challenges, the Leverts say they’re holding on, hoping neighbors will help keep their block safe.

“I want to see a community that values peace, light, and good. This world’s dark enough; I think we could do better,” Levert said.

A similar incident on Sept. 2 affected five other businesses with similar graffiti. Denham Springs Police could not confirm if the cases were related.