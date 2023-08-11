92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Denham Springs High School given all-clear after bomb threat put campus into lockdown

32 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, August 11 2023 Aug 11, 2023 August 11, 2023 10:27 AM August 11, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

UPDATE: The Denham Springs Police Department gave the all-clear after the high school was put on lockdown following a bomb threat. 

This is a breaking update. Read WBRZ's original story below. 

----------

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Livingston Parish high school was put into lockdown after a reported bomb threat was made to campus on the first day of school.

The Livingston Parish Superintendent said the school board was contacting law enforcement after a bomb threat. Students were still being let into the school Friday morning and were being gathered in the school's air-conditioned gym as the campus was put into lockdown.

The Denham Springs Freshman High building was also shut down out of caution. A spokesperson with the Livingston Parish School Board said parents would not be allowed on campus at this time. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and the Denham Springs Police Department performed a sweep of the campus. Specialists from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office were noted on site, as well.

Trending News

This is a developing story. As of 10 a.m., the school was still on lockdown. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement and school officials for more information.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days