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Denham Springs drivers warned to avoid US 190 eastbound after fluid spill
DENHAM SPRINGS — An 18-wheeler spilled fluid on U.S. 190 eastbound, creating slick and hazardous conditions between 4-H Club Road and Hatchell Lane.
Denham Springs Police first reported the slick around 9:30 a.m.
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Officials are advising drivers to use alternate routes and proceed with caution in the area.
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