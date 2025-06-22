Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs celebrates Juneteenth with parade, family fun in the park
DENHAM SPRINGS— The Livingston Parish Ministers Alliance hosted its second annual Juneteenth Parade, concluding with a family fun day at PARDS L. M. Lockhart Park on Saturday morning.
Livingston Parish Ministers Alliance Secretary Danielle Robinson said the celebration brings the community together to commemorate the enslaved African Americans who gained freedom and citizenship.
“This gives us an opportunity to celebrate our community pride, to celebrate our heritage, and to bring our community to pride,” said Robinson.
At the park, kids enjoyed games and a splash zone. Vendors were stationed selling food and products.
Robinson said not only does this celebration bring the community together, but it provides an opportunity to educate others and honor the past.
“It is because of the sacrifices and our ancestors that we are here and that we can celebrate Juneteenth,” she said.
Robinson said celebrating the freedom of her ancestors is personal.
“I can express myself freely, freely, and be able to celebrate who I am and not be afraid of that and my culture and my heritage.”
