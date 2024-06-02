81°
Denham Road in Central closed due to culvert failure

2 hours 15 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, June 02 2024 Jun 2, 2024 June 02, 2024 5:11 PM June 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CENTRAL - Drivers in Central will need to take detours as Denham Road west of Four Oaks Drive is completely closed Sunday afternoon.

The City of Central announced the closure at 4:45 p.m. Sunday after a day of heavy storms Saturday and scattered showers Sunday morning. The city said the road was closed due to a culvert failure and it will be a long-term closure. 

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said there are barricades up to stop drivers from using the road. Anyone who moves them will be ticketed. 

