Denham Road in Central closed due to culvert failure

CENTRAL - Drivers in Central will need to take detours as Denham Road west of Four Oaks Drive is completely closed Sunday afternoon.

The City of Central announced the closure at 4:45 p.m. Sunday after a day of heavy storms Saturday and scattered showers Sunday morning. The city said the road was closed due to a culvert failure and it will be a long-term closure.

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said there are barricades up to stop drivers from using the road. Anyone who moves them will be ticketed.