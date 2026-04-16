Delta Utilities says busted gas line near Perkins Rowe to be permanently fixed Friday

ST. GEORGE - Multiple lanes of traffic were closed due to a gas leak in Perkins Rowe on Thursday.

Delta Utilities says a worker hit a gas main on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Perkins Road shortly before 3 p.m.

St. George firefighters blocked off the road and shut off the gas while crews worked to control the situation.

Delta sent the following update at 6:40 p.m.:

"Delta Utilities crews are currently on site and actively excavating to repair the main. Repairs are anticipated to be completed by 10:00 p.m. tonight with temporary restoration to reopen the intersection; permanent roadway restoration is expected by end of day tomorrow."

Rock N Rowe, Perkins Rowe's Thursday night concert series, was held as scheduled.