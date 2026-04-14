68°
Latest Weather Blog
Delta Utilities holds third resource fair in Baton Rouge after customer billing complaints
BATON ROUGE — Delta Utilities held another resource fair to answer customer questions about billing, service needs and energy assistance.
The meeting at Forest Heights Academy was the third of five sessions. Delta launched the meetings after customers complained about expensive bills.
"This is a great way for us to show up for our customers and continue to be visible in the community and we encourage people to come out and connect with us," said Sarah McLaughlin Porteous of Delta Utilities.
Two more meetings are scheduled this week. One will be held at Capitol Elementary Wednesday and another at BRCC on Thursday.
Trending News
Both meetings run from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU baseball snaps losing skid with mid-week win
-
Baker-area veteran visits Vietnam Memorial Wall nearly 60 years after husband's death
-
Police: Teen refuses to enter school, shoots dad and threatens officer; car...
-
WBRZ Investigative Unit: New details in woman's 'accidental drowning' death turned homicide...
-
Tuesday Health Report: Weight loss drugs increase fracture risk for women due...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball snaps losing skid with mid-week win
-
As spring practice continues, Lane Kiffin prepares Tigers for September debut against...
-
Flau'jae Johnson drafted and traded in wild WNBA night
-
All-Big 12 guard Jada Williams commits to LSU women's basketball
-
Former LSU guard Bella Hines commits to TCU