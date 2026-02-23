Delta Utilities head invited to speak to Public Service Commission this Wednesday amid high bills

BATON ROUGE — The Public Service Commission has set aside time on its Wednesday agenda to hear from Delta Utilities amid concerns that its Baton Rouge-area natural gas customers are being overbilled.

Hundreds of Delta's customers complained to WBRZ about unexpected jumps in their bills this winter. The utility says it is paying more for natural gas, and that cold weather is forcing people to run their heaters for a longer period of time. Several customers also are no longer on levelized billing.

Public Service Commissioner Davante Lewis asked Delta's CEO to attend the meeting. Timothy Poche is expected to explain how bills work and address complaints that utility rates are too high.

Delta Utilities last summer began serving Baton Rouge- and New Orleans-area customers formerly served by Entergy. Customers who had been on levelized billing with Entergy were not automatically moved over to similar plans at Delta, exposing many to billing increases when temperatures fell.

The PSC will meet at 9 a.m. in the Galvez Building on North Fifth Street in downtown Baton Rouge.