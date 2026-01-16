Delta Utilities announces two pop-up events to educate customers on gas bill

BATON ROUGE - Delta Utilities announced two pop up events that will help customers with their gas bills.

The company hosted a town hall meeting this week after WBRZ reported on the concerns Baton Rouge. Delta Utilities says customers will get more information payment assistance programs, ways to manage usage and be able to speak with customer service representatives.

The first session starts on Tuesday, Jan. 20 at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; the second begins on Jan. 27 at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.