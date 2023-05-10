'Deeply disappointed:' Governor Edwards issues statement about failure of bill to add rape and incest exceptions for abortions

BATON ROUGE -Abortion laws will stay the same for now here in the state. One by one, bills that would change the rules regarding abortion fell by the wayside during a meeting of the house committee on administration of criminal justice. That included one authored by Rep. Delisha Boyd.

"Although I don't agree with abortion on any level, my concern of bringing this bill was to protect the innocent if they needed it," Rep. Boyd, (D) Orleans parish said.

She shared her own emotional experience on why she wrote the bill that added exceptions for victims of rape and incest to the current law.

"My mother most likely had been violated as early as 13, considering she gave birth to me at 15. What I can tell you now that im in my 50's, she never recovered from that. She was dead when she was 28 years old," Boyd said.

Her emotional testimony wasn't enough. Her bill voted down.

She wasn't the only one trying to add exceptions to the laws. Rep. Cedric Glover authored a similar measure. it, too, did not make it through the end of the day.

"It does not matter how many people we get to come into the room and say that 75 percent of Louisiana's support an exception for rape and incest, they don't care, it is their way of the highway," Rep. Denise Marcelle, (D) East Baton Rouge parish, said.

The room was packed with people for and against the proposals. An emotional discussion for all.

"In that situation, it would be very traumatic, I may not know who the daddy was, but I would for sure know who the grand daddy was," Woody Jenkins responded to Rep. Knox question about what he would do if his own daughter was going to be a mother after a horrific rape.

Governor John Bel Edwards released a statement after a bill to add abortion exceptions for rape and incest failed during committee on Wednesday.

Edwards said it was "deeply disturbing," an argued that the failure disagrees with the "vast majority of Louisianans."

Read the following statement here:

“I am deeply disappointed in today’s vote. The committee’s decision to prevent this important bill from being debated by the full house is both unfortunate and contrary to the position of a vast majority of Louisianans, who support these exceptions. I want to thank Rep. Delisha Boyd for authoring this bill and sharing her very personal story. Louisiana is a pro-life state, which I and many others are proud of. But being pro-life can also include having basic empathy for women and young girls who are the victims of rape and incest. I simply do not understand how we as a state can tell any victim that she must be forced by law to carry her rapist’s baby to term, regardless of the impact on her own physical or mental health, the wishes of her parents, or the medical judgment of her physician. As I have said before, rape and incest exceptions protect crime victims. We must do all that we can to protect them and sadly, the committee failed to do so today.”

House bill 522, that would make changes to how doctors were charged for abortion, was deferred. House bill 598, would re-define what is a criminal abortion, was moved to the Health and Welfare committee.