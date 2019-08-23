Deceased grandfather officiates wedding with an emotional recording

Brittany and Jordon Yost after her grandfather's recording. Photo from ABC News

CRAB ORCHARD, WV -A husband and wife received a special message from a deceased family member on their wedding day.

From a young age, Brittany Yost dreamed of having her grandfather, Rev. Ronald Adkins, officiate her wedding, but he died a year before her special day.

"I knew I wanted him to officiate my wedding and he always told me he would be honored to do so," Brittany Yost told ABC News.

But when Yost was married in July, her relatives found a creative way to incorporate her late grandfather into the wedding plans.

At the conclusion of her nuptials, the bride and wedding guests were shocked to hear a familiar voice. Rev. Ronald Adkins blared over the speakers pronouncing Brittany and Jordon Yost husband and wife.

"When I first heard a voice over the speaker, I knew immediately who it was. My heart shattered, but I felt so much joy and happiness through all the tears," Yost said. "The emotion and chills that filled my body are indescribable. I was weak to my knees, but I felt his presence. A calming came over me and I felt a weight lift off because my dream came true, all thanks to my sister and Jordon."

Yost's sister had been married two years earlier in 2015 and Adkins had officiated the wedding. Knowing how important this was to her sister, she and Brittany's husband-to-be used her grandfather's audio from that wedding for Brittany's special day.

Even Brittany's photographer, Sarah Irvin shed a tear during the wedding.

"I was crying so hard I had to go back and look at the photos immediately to make sure they weren't blurry from me moving so much," Irvin said. "I have never seen anything like this. The whole crowd was silent expect for the sniffles."

Brittany Yost said the emotional wedding was a powerful way to begin her marriage.

"Having him pray over our wedding was the most memorable moment I will cherish forever." Yost said.