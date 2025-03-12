64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deadly crash on Nicholson Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard after pursuit in St. Gabriel

2 hours 57 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, March 12 2025 Mar 12, 2025 March 12, 2025 8:56 PM March 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard and Nicholson Drive following a pursuit through St. Gabriel, according to officials.

The St. Gabriel Police Department said around 6:30 p.m., a vehicle was observed as going at a high rate of speed through St. Gabriel. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which accelerated, refused to yield or stop for police lights. Later, the vehicle crashed in Baton Rouge.

Trending News

Two vehicles were involved and neither of the vehicles were law enforcement vehicles, Louisiana State Police said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days