Deadly crash on Nicholson Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard after pursuit in St. Gabriel
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard and Nicholson Drive following a pursuit through St. Gabriel, according to officials.
The St. Gabriel Police Department said around 6:30 p.m., a vehicle was observed as going at a high rate of speed through St. Gabriel. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which accelerated, refused to yield or stop for police lights. Later, the vehicle crashed in Baton Rouge.
Two vehicles were involved and neither of the vehicles were law enforcement vehicles, Louisiana State Police said.
