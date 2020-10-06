83°
Deadly crash involving pedestrian reported on Airline Highway

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Airline Highway at Prescott Road, Baton Rouge Police say.

The crash occurred shortly before 5:45 a.m. along the northbound lane of travel on Airline Highway. 

A vehicle with the EBR Coroner's office was at the scene of the accident by 5:55 a.m., but officials have not provided additional details related to the crash. 

