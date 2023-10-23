At least 2 dead in chain reaction crash that left mangled mass of vehicles clogging I-55 in Manchac

MANCHAC - A major chain reaction crash closed I-55 and left at least two people dead near the Tangipahoa Parish line Monday morning as vehicles piled onto one another, some of them catching fire, in the dense fog.

Emergency officials confirmed at least two people were dead in the mess of the crash.

Traffic maps showed utter gridlock on I-55 south of Hammond near the Manchac Wildlife Management Area. Emergency officials said 20 vehicles were possibly involved, but that number was not immediately confirmed.

Traffic cameras in the area showed foggy conditions on and around the roadway but did not show the crash itself. Prior to the crash, DOTD advised drivers early Monday morning to use the interstate as an alternate route as foggy conditions forced a shutdown of the Causeway Bridge.

The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway Bridge South is closed to traffic due to dense fog. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes: i-55 South or I-10 to Twin Span Bridge. — North Shore Traffic (@NS_Traffic) October 23, 2023

Video from social media showed a close-up of the major incident, which involved a truck on top of another truck. At one location, vehicles were packed together in a mangled mess involving more than a dozen cars and trucks.

Louisiana State Police reported the following traffic impacts:

-Interstate 55 southbound is now closed starting at milepost 22. Traffic is being diverted to U.S. Hwy 51.

-Interstate 55 northbound is now closed at milepost 1.

-Traffic is being diverted to Interstate 10 westbound.

-Interstate 10 westbound is now closed at Interstate 310.

-Traffic is being diverted to Interstate 310 southbound.

-Interstate 310 northbound is now closed at Interstate 10 westbound. Traffic is being diverted to Interstate 10 eastbound.

This is a developing story.