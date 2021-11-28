Deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Monday night

Time is running out for those who may need help following Hurricane Ida.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Monday night, which was extended an extra 30 days from last month.

"We knew that not everybody who had damages from hurricane Ida had not been heard from," FEMA Public Information Officer Nate Custer said.

More than 552,000 have already been approved.

Custer says there are several ways this assistance can help Ida survivors, who may not have already applied.

"We provide temporary housing assistance we put up thousands of people in hotel rooms we still probably have about 4k families or so that are living in hotels some in Louisiana and some had to go out of state, to find enough hotel rooms," Custer said.

The state is also stepping up and bought 2,000 travel trailers, most of which have been shipped out to the bayou parishes.

Along with temporary housing, FEMA is also helping with emergency home repairs.

"It won't necessarily mean fixing up every room or every bit of damage but, getting the utilities working, taking care of any holes in the walls or the roof so people got a bit of a stable situation while they take care of the additional repairs they'll need to make to their home."

The deadline to apply is Nov. 29 at 11:59 p.m. You can apply online here or call (800) 621-3362.