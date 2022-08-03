Daughter of woman killed in hit-and-run pleads for suspect to turn himself in

BATON ROUGE - A 54-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run, and police need help to identify the other driver.

“When the paramedics got there, they got me out, but my mom couldn't move. They asked my mother what was hurting her, and she was constantly saying her head, her stomach, her back,” Keion Marshall, Dedra Marshall's daughter, said.

Keion Marshall was driving the car with her mother on the passenger side and her three-year-old daughter in the back.

“We were driving down North Street. The gentleman came out. Literally I'm going this way. He was coming towards me. He put his feet to the pedal and literally turned and rammed my car,” Keion said.

A family member watched over the three-year-old girl as paramedics took Keion and her mom to the hospital—where she learned her mom had died.

“All I want to know is why? Why did you take someone that's loving, caring, would give the world to anybody because that's how sweet she was. I no longer have a mama. My kids no longer have a grandmother,” Keion said through tears.

Police released surveillance photos of the man they’re searching for. They believe he was driving the truck reported stolen out of Gonzales and left on foot immediately after the crash.

“I hate him because you got a mom too. What if someone would have done that to your mom?” she asked.

And the pain from his actions will forever impact this family.

“I can't get in the bed with my mom and lay under her or hold her, and I can't get my momma to hold me. It's nothing that can be done anymore,” Keion said.

The grieving daughter said the man can't bring her mother back, but there is something he can still do.

“Turn yourself in. Turn yourself in. Give yourself up. We need justice,” she pleaded.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.