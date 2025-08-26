Daughter of Smitty's Supply executive says no one is to blame for fire in Roseland at plant

ROSELAND — As of Tuesday morning, Smitty's Supply has not released a statement on the explosion that sent ash across Roseland and the surrounding areas on Friday.

One of the executives' daughters, Bethany Tate, however, has taken to Facebook to ask for prayers for her family.

She said that no one is to blame for the fire.

"The news that will forever be remembered. The lives that will forever be impacted. Over 400 employees with no job, with no income. But there were no injuries. No deaths," Tate wrote.

She thanked first responders and said that her father and the company have a huge burden to the community, as well as their families and their employees.

"Smitty's has been providing oil, lubricants, and fluids worldwide for many years and they even shut down lines during COVID to make hand sanitizer! Just consider that you probably have one of their products in your vehicle right now before making a lawsuit or an ugly post," Tate said. "At the end of the day, we all have questions. We all have worries."

Tate has since deleted her post.

Smitty's has been sued three times since the explosion on Friday, including one lawsuit filed by a Roseland resident. The company is already facing a handful of lawsuits outside of the explosion, including one filed in July that alleges that runoff from a spill continued for more than 12 days in 2024, damaging a local farm.