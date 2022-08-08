Latest Weather Blog
Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos show reckless drivers along Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called out to Siegen Lane late Friday night after hearing reports of people doing dangerous car stunts in the area.
East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies responded to Siegen Lane Friday when crowds of people gathered to watch and partake in the stunts, burning rubber and drag racing in parking lots and intersections.
Saturday morning, tire tracks from donuts were still visible in the Siegen Village parking lot after the previous night's antics.
Videos posted on social media Friday night show souped-up cars screeching their tires and doing burnouts in the middle of intersections, with people even hanging out the windows and trunks of vehicles.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ they responded to the scene but could not provide any further information.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family of 1979 murder victims anxiously awaiting parole hearing for convicted killer...
-
School supply giveaway in Baton Rouge runs out of materials within an...
-
Bond hearing for mother blamed in toddler's overdose death set for Monday...
-
Two children, one of them just 4 years old, hurt in triple...
-
Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos...
Sports Video
-
Catholic's Shelton Sampson commits to LSU
-
LSU Tigers hold 1st Fall football practice under Brian Kelly
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...