Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos show reckless drivers along Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called out to Siegen Lane late Friday night after hearing reports of people doing dangerous car stunts in the area.

East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies responded to Siegen Lane Friday when crowds of people gathered to watch and partake in the stunts, burning rubber and drag racing in parking lots and intersections.

Saturday morning, tire tracks from donuts were still visible in the Siegen Village parking lot after the previous night's antics.

Videos posted on social media Friday night show souped-up cars screeching their tires and doing burnouts in the middle of intersections, with people even hanging out the windows and trunks of vehicles.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ they responded to the scene but could not provide any further information.

This is a developing story.