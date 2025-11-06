Latest Weather Blog
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland dies at 24, team says
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland, a former Western Michigan standout in his second NFL season, has died. He was 24.
The Cowboys said Kneeland died overnight.
According to ABC News, Texas State Troopers attempted to pull over Kneeland, 24, following an alleged traffic violation on the Dallas North Tollway around 10:30 p.m. Kneeland allegedly refused to stop and troopers pursued the vehicle until losing sight of the vehicle and stopping the chase, officials added.
The vehicle was later found abandoned after a crash on the Dallas Parkway, the officials said. Kneeland was found dead "in the immediate area" with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, ABC reports.
Kneeland died just days after recovering a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown in the Cowboys 27-17 loss to Arizona on Monday night.
He was a second-round draft pick in 2024. His rookie season was off to a promising start before he was sidelined for five games by a knee injury.
Kneeland had his first career sack in the season opener this season against Philadelphia. He played in seven of the nine games this year.
We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland.— NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2025
Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend Catalina, family, friends and his teammates.
